The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced that it will conduct the entrance exams for various courses offered by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) will be held in the month of September. It is scheduled to begin on September 20 and conclude on September 23, 2021. The computer-based test will be held for a duration of three hours in two sessions on each of the four days. Candidates can apply for the entrance exams online on jnuexams.nta.ac.in anytime between July 27 and up to 5 pm on August 27, 2021.



The first session of JNUEE will begin at 9.30 am while the second session will commence from 2.30 pm on the four exam days. Students can collect their admit cards from the NTA website from September 8 onwards. The NTA, in its notice, has stated that the questions will be multiple choice and students will have to answer in English.



After applying for their course of choice, candidates are required to pay a certain amount as examination fees. Students can pay the application fees by 11.50 pm on August 27 through Debit or Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI. For students in the general category applying to PhD, MTech, MA, MPH, MSc, MCA and PGD courses, they need to pay Rs 530 to apply. If they choose to apply for two subjects, the students have to pay Rs 800 and they have to pay Rs 1,000 as application fees if they apply for three separate subjects.



Similarly, for students in the SC, ST, OBC and PWD category, the application fees range between Rs 310 and Rs 500, depending on the number of subjects the student applies for. For students in the BPL category, entrance exam fees range between Rs 110 and Rs 300.



The fees are slightly lower for students applying to BA (Honours), BSc and MSc integrated courses. For general category students, the fees range between Rs 400 and Rs 750, while it is between Rs 265 and Rs 380 for students in the SC, ST, OBC and PWD category. The highest fees for students in the BPL category for these courses is Rs 180. For foreign nationals, the fees range from Rs 2,567 to Rs 7,335, depending on the number of subjects chosen.



All details on eligibility, syllabus and other information is available on the university website jnu.ac.in. If students have any corrections to be made on the application form, they will be allowed to do so on the website between September 1 and September 3.