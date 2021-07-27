Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed hope that Dalits achieve prosperity by taking up self-employment or any business of their choice under the state's 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme.

Rao, who held a meeting with representatives from the Huzurabad assembly constituency to promote understanding of the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, said the Dalit community should emerge as prosperous businessmen with the help of the scheme. The Huzurabad assembly constituency has been chosen to implement a pilot project of the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme under which the beneficiary would get Rs 10 lakh.

The pilot project would be implemented before its formal launch. The scheme also aims at promoting self-respect amongst the Dalits by eliminating social discrimination against them, Rao was quoted as saying in an official release.

Financial prosperity would pave the way for rooting out discrimination against the Dalits, the CM said. He said the government would provide reservations (in giving licences etc) in areas, including fertiliser shops, medical shops, rice mills and wine shops, where there are more opportunities to achieve financial prosperity.

The government would also extend financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries to start businesses like dairying, hotels, shops selling building materials, cell phone shops, he said. He gave directions to officials in implementing the scheme. The beneficiaries under the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme would be given identity cards in which an electronic chip with a special bar code would be incorporated.

The cards would have updated information regarding scheme implementation and its supervision. The government would endeavour to ensure that a beneficiary benefits from the scheme and not let them lose focus midway, Rao said.