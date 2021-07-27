The AIADMK has decided to launch a state-level agitation against the DMK government after accusing it of delay tactics in not going ahead with the university named after former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The proposed university was to come up at Villupuram and had got the approval and sanction of the Governor of Tamil Nadu who is the Chancellor of the University. This was on February 25, 2021, when the Palaniswami government led by AIADMK was in power. However, following the election model code of conduct, the government could not take it further and be expected to commence its operations once it was back in power after the 2021 Assembly polls.

The DMK government has not taken forward the implementation of the University citing the lack of funds. The AIADMK leader and former minister, C Ve Shanmugham termed the DMK government's delaying tactics as part of vendetta politics practised by the DMK.

The AIADMK has termed the DMK government's action of not commencing operations of the Jaya University due to lack of funds as "fictitious and untenable". The party's state leadership has chalked out a series of agitations across the state against the DMK government's politics of vendetta by trying to scuttle and derail a University for higher education in the backward Villupuram district of the state owing to political anathema, said, party leaders. C Ve Shanmugham, who is also the Villupuram North district secretary of the AIADMK, led an agitation in the district on Monday against the DMK government on the issue.

C Ve Shanmugam said, "This is a classic example of vendetta politics and the DMK government seems to be worried even on the name of Jayalalithaa. They should understand that by delaying this they are scuttling the higher education opportunities of a large number of students of the backward Villupuram region."

The AIADMK leader also said that the DMK government, which was citing lack of funds, has no qualms in setting up a library in the name of DMK leader and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by spending a mammoth amount of Rs 200 crore. The senior leadership of the AIADMK is planning an agitation across the state in a few days time to put pressure on the DMK government.