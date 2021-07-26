Physical classes in higher education institutions are all set to resume from July 26 (Monday) as announced earlier, adhering to COVID-19 norms, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday. This is applicable to all the years of degree, post graduation, engineering and polytechnic colleges.

"Students who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to attend the regular classes and staff should also have received vaccination at least once," Narayan said.

Students who are willing to attend offline classes have to submit the consent letter duly signed by parents in the prescribed format, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Noting that the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) has been issued and institutions have been issued to strictly follow it, the DCM who also holds the Higher Education portfolio said, while conducting physical classes, physical distance between person to person should be maintained at all times during the class hours including entry and exit of the students.

The institutions should take into account the total number of students and available number of class rooms and accordingly make arrangements to maintain the physical distance, he said, adding students who are not willing to attend physical classes shall continue to attend online classes and contact classes will be conducted to facilitate getting any doubts clarified. Narayan also said that 74 per cent students, who are above 18 have been vaccinated and the remaining will be inoculated soon.