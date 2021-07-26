The Yogi Adityanath government's campaign to promote the Sanskrit language in Uttar Pradesh is paying off with more than 8,533 students, including professionals, doctors and engineers registering themselves for the virtual classes in the month of July alone.

In order to provide online Sanskrit learning and speech training, the Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan has started one-hour free classes daily. As many as 47 classes, of one hour each, are being conducted daily for the people who want to learn Sanskrit through virtual medium.

This has evoked an overwhelming response and the youth are registering themselves for online classes in large numbers. According to Vachaspati Mishra, the Chairman of the UP Sanskrit Sansthan, "There are so many people who want to learn the Sanskrit language, especially professionals, doctors, engineers, and businessmen. This facility has come as a boon for such people who do not get time to learn, read and speak Sanskrit. Those who are interested in learning Sanskrit can register themselves in the virtual class through a missed call alert on mobile phone number 952234003. The Uttar Pradesh government is constantly trying to inculcate love for Sanskrit and give opportunities to those who want to learn the language for which the Sanskrit Sansthan is playing a big role," he said.

READ ALSO: Uttar Pradesh to offer free virtual training in Sanskrit for students completely free of cost

For registration, candidates are required to fill in a Google form and provide information about their occupation, job and education. The students who want to study Sanskrit would also be educated about the moral values along with the knowledge of Sanskrit. In its grammatical structure, Sanskrit is similar to other early Indo-European languages such as Greek and Latin. It is an inflected language.