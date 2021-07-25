Chhattisgarh Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam on Sunday released the results of the Class 12th of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). This year the Class 12 results were unprecedented with the overall pass percentage at 97.43 per cent.

98.06 per cent girls passed the Board exams as against the 96.69 per cent boys passed. Over 2.89 lakh students appeared in the Board examinations, which was held from June 1 this year.

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the students took the exams from their homes and they submitted the answer sheets within five days' time. In all 95.44 per cent students secured first division and just 1.96 per cent passed in second division. The results can be accessed on the official website www.cgbse.nic.in or www.cgbse.net.