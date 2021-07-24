Polytechnic students staged a protest in front of their colleges across the state of Karnataka, and at the Department of Technical Education (DTE) in Bengaluru, on Friday against the decision to conduct two examinations in a month.

The protestors said that they are expected to appear for the practicals in the next three days and demanded that it be postponed. Sithara H M, Bengaluru district president of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), said that the protesting students picketed colleges across the state. As many as 800 students protested in Bengaluru, after which, the DTE agreed not to hold the even semester examinations, Sithara claimed.

The department had put out a circular on Thursday stating that examinations for odd semesters (1,3 and 5) for the academic year 2020-21 will be held from August 2 to 4. Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pradeep P said that the department will stick to its decision to evaluate students of even semesters based on the marks of the previous semesters and the internal evaluation of the current semester. Whereas the examinations for final semester students will be held in August.

Students of the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, had also launched an online protest demanding to be promoted as per the UGC guidelines. They sought an option for online classes. “The announcement to come back to college on July 26 was too sudden and was made just two days ago. We should be given some relaxation,” students said.

UHS vice-chancellor KM Indresh said that the odd semester examinations have already been conducted. And now, the even semester examinations for all years will be held on August 9. Meanwhile, classes will begin on campus from July 26 and students from other states will be given a week of relaxation.