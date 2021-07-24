The Lakshadweep administration on Friday announced the launch of a new polytechnic college at Minicoy, the second-largest and southern-most island in Lakshadweep, for the "benefit of the aspiring youth" of the islands. This and several new development initiatives were announced amidst protests by islanders seeking the removal of administrator Praful K Patel, accusing him of implementing anti-people programmes in the islands.

In a statement, the administration said it will be starting the polytechnic college at Minicoy for the upcoming academic session. "The aspiring youths of Lakshadweep will be benefitted to have the requisite skill set for making them employable in public, private and entrepreneurial ecosystems in future resulting economic growth of islanders", the statement said. The administration said it is also planning to enlarge its reach in many more disciplines based on the skill gap studies and stakeholder consultations in future.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended its Letter of Approval (LoA) for starting three-year diploma courses including Marine Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering in Minicoy, the statement said. Each course will have an intake of 30 students every year, the administration said. It said the Pondicherry Central University has accorded No Objection Certificate for affiliating the programmes in engineering and technology under Polytechnic College, Minicoy.

Two days ago, the administration had decided to set up a Paramedical college at Kavaratti, the capital of the islands, in a bid to give fresh energy to the health sector of Lakshadweep.