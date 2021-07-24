At 3 pm today, students of the ICSE and ISC boards will receive their results from the Council of Indian School Certificate Exam (CISCE). The results will be available online at the official website, results.cisce.org. The results are also accessible on the Careers Portal page on the website. Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon had also said that the results will be delivered to the students via SMS as well. With exams cancelled due to the aggravating COVID-19 situation in June, the board said the results will be calculated via an "alternative objective criteria". The Class X exams were supposed to have been held from May 4 and June 7. The Class XII exams were scheduled between April 8 and June 18.

How to access your results on the website:

1. Go to the results.cisce.org page

2. Click on 'Results 2021'

3. Select your specification(ICSE/ISC)

4. Enter your roll number

5. Enter the CAPTCha

6. Download and print the result if needed

How to get your results on SMS:

1. Type: 'ICSE or 'ISC '

2. Send to 09248982883

How to check your results via the Careers Portal

1. Go to the official website (cisce.org)

2. Select the Careers Portal from the homepage

3. Login using your school principal's user ID and password

4. The collective results will be displayed

Any grievances or queries can be brought to the notice of the council via a written application that details the problem. Class X students can mail the application to asicse@cisce.org, and Class XII students can mail it to asisc@cisce.org. The deadline for raising queries is August 1, 2021. Additionally, it was specified that the email must be sent only from the council-assigned official email ID of the respective school's head.