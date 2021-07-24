The first and second year examinations of the Higher Secondary Equivalency Course conducted by the Literacy Mission will begin on July 26. According to the authorities, 827 people aged between 22 and 76 years will appear for the examinations to be held at five centres across the district. Literacy Mission district coordinator V V Matthew said the arrangements to conduct the examinations have been completed.

A total of 245 out of 386 candidates in the first year and 284 out of 441 candidates in the second year are women. Among those appearing for the examinations, 195 belong to the Scheduled Castes, 12 are from Scheduled Tribes and nine are differently-abled. Apart from government employees, Anganwadi workers and Kudumbashree workers, those working in other sectors are also appearing for the examinations.

The Higher Secondary section of the Public Education Department is assigned with the task of conducting the examination. The equivalency test will also be conducted under the existing grading system. The examination will be held from 10am to 12.45pm at Government Model HSS, Kottayam; SB HSS, Changanassery; St Michael's HSS, Kaduthuruthy; Ponkunnam Varkey Memorial HSS, Pampady, and St Augustine's HSS, Ramapuram. A meeting chaired by the secretary of the Higher Secondary Examinations Department and attended by the higher secondary regional deputy directors and the chief superintendents of the examination centre reviewed the preparations for the examinations.