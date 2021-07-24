The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has offered a small window to raise any objections over the answer key released on July 23 for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Candidates who appeared for CLAT-2021 to pursue an undergraduate degree or a postgraduate degree in law may file their objections via the consortium website. The portal for objections opened on July 23 and will close at 9:00 pm on July 24.

Master Question Booklet (MQB) and Master Answer Key have already been uploaded on the consortium website. It is noteworthy that a fee of Rs 1,000 is to be paid for each objection and the fee will be refunded into the same account as received only if the objections are valid. The notification by CNLU said that objections over email or phone calls will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Terms and conditions to follow

Students shall tally the question numbers from their own Question Booklet (QB) — there are four different series of QB — with the MQB and raise objections only on appropriate question numbers from the MQB. CLAT won't respond to objections if candidates raise it on their own QB but the question number does not match with the MQB.

How does one raise objections?

1. Log in to your CLAT account and click on Submit Objections button.

2. Now you need to select the type of objection, which has two categories: (a) About the question and (b) About the answer key.

3. You get to enter your objection details in the next step. Hit on the 'Submit Objection' tab once you are done.

4. There is a fee of Rs 1,000 per objection that you are required to pay. When all your objections are submitted, click on the 'Make Payment' button and pay up the requested amount.