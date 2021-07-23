Amid the demand for restarting offline classes, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday said that the Education Department’s task force is preparing a report on resumption of physical classes.

“A meeting in this regard is scheduled for Monday or Tuesday. Discussions are under way and the department is mulling to start offline classes phase-wise, starting with classes 9 to 12,” he said, adding that the decision will be announced next week. Meanwhile, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday announced that all teaching and non-teaching staff of government, aided and unaided schools will be vaccinated on priority.

Noting the possible psychological impact of online classes on students, Dr Sudhakar said that students cannot rely on this forever, and schools will have to be reopened sooner or later. “We will have a wide consultation process before arriving at any decision. Expert opinions will also be considered,” he added.

Dr Sudhakar also said that the state’s vaccination coverage will cross the three-crore mark in a few days.