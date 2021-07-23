The Delhi Police detained National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Neeraj Kundan, along with 15 others, amid a protest march from NSUI's office to the Parliament. They were detained by the police in front of Krishi Bhavan, shortly after they began marching and kept at the Mandir Marg Police Station. The NSUI was protesting against the lack of a vaccination policy for students. In a video that's available with Edex, protestors were seen being dragged away from the protest site by the Delhi police.

Prior to his arrest around 2.30 pm on Friday, Kundan said, "It has been over a year since we began fighting this pandemic. We want the government to announce a proper vaccination policy and relief package for students so that they can go back to campus and also appear for exams. Postponement of exams is not the permanent solution."

Screenshot from the video

NSUI members from six states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, were present at the national capital for the protest. "Over 300 NSUI members and volunteers have taken part in the protest march," said NSUI spokesperson Lokesh Chugh. "We want the government to pass a proper vaccination policy and announce a relief package during this Monsoon session," he added.