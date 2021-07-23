The Board of intermediate is set to release the results for intermediate II year at 4.00 pm today. After much confusion on whether the exams will be conducted or not amidst a raging pandemic, it was finally decided that the results will be declared after an assessment of the internal marks and performance of the students. The Supreme Court had earlier asked the Board of Intermediate to cancel the exams and publish the results before July 31. On Thursday, the Board of Intermediate said it would be declaring the results for the final year intermediate students solely based on internal assessment and calculation.

The students will need to log in to bie.ap.gov.in or Manabadi to check their results. Once on the site, you will be required to enter your roll number, and you will be able to view and download your score and mark sheet. Also, do keep checking the BIE site during the day too for any updates. More than 15 lakh students will be in anxious anticipation of their results today.

The pandemic has pushed many other states as well to cancel intermediate exams, and the boards have been resorting to an internal assessment system that factors in the students' Class X grades, as well as the internal scores in first and second years of intermediate. The breakdown of the assessment falls at 30 per cent weightage for Class X scores, and 70 per cent for scores in Class XI.