Published: 23rd July 2021
Central University of Karnataka gets new VC: Osmania University Chemistry prof Dr Battu Satyanarayana gets top post
Dr Battu Satyanarayana has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor to the Central University of Karnataka. He has over 25 years of teaching experience and is considered as a dedicated teacher
Dr Satyanarayana has guided five students for their PhD degree. He has published 31 research papers in national and international journals. He is co-investigator in two major research projects. He is a life member of Indian Science Congress Association and an Annual Member of the Indian Chemical Society. He is actively associated with several teachers' associations. He is a member of several committees in Osmania University and advises them on policy matters.
He was a President of the Osmania University Teacher’s Association (OUTA) and Chairman of the AP Federation of University Teachers' Associations. In 2018, he was appointed as Committee Member, UGC to decide on regulations on minimum qualification for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and measures for maintenance of standards in higher education.