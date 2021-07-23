A day after President Ram Nath Kovind signed off on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of 12 central universities, sources have said that Dr Battu Satyanarayana has been appointed as the VC of Central University of Karnataka. He has 25 years of teaching experience. His area of research includes catalysis, co-ordination chemistry, bio-inorganic chemistry and environmental chemistry.

Dr Satyanarayana has guided five students for their PhD degree. He has published 31 research papers in national and international journals. He is co-investigator in two major research projects. He is a life member of Indian Science Congress Association and an Annual Member of the Indian Chemical Society. He is actively associated with several teachers' associations. He is a member of several committees in Osmania University and advises them on policy matters.

He was a President of the Osmania University Teacher’s Association (OUTA) and Chairman of the AP Federation of University Teachers' Associations. In 2018, he was appointed as Committee Member, UGC to decide on regulations on minimum qualification for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and measures for maintenance of standards in higher education.