Scripting history, one tribal student, Radhika K K, cleared Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) last year and gave confidence to many like her — 21 tribal girls and six tribal boys appeared for this year's CLAT on Friday.

Radhika K K could clear CLAT last year because of the CLAT coaching provided to her and other ten students from the Kattunayka tribal community by the Wayanad District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Integrated Tribal Development Programme (ITDP). This was an experimental project which continued this year too for the 27 tribal students who were trained for a month at the Model Residential School in Kaniyambatta. The State Tribal Development is bearing the entire financial expense of the coaching. The 27 students come from various tribal communities. They completed class 12 from Model Residential Schools at Noolpuzha, Kaniyambatta and Nalloornadu, and this year 19 of them are from the Kattunayka community.

"Definitely Radhika's success had given a big fillip to the students. There are outstanding among them. We hope they will better last year's result. Coaching was provided online by experts," Wayanad DLSA secretary and Sub-Judge K Rajesh said. The experts include Jayashankar K I from the Central University of Kerala, Dr Kavitha Chalakkal of the Lloyd Law College in New Delhi, Prof Lowelman of the Law College in Kozhikode, and students of National Law School in Pune. This was done under the umbrella of a non-profit organisation called 'Increasing Diversity By Increasing Access to Legal Education (IDIA).

Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) District Officer, K C Cheriyan, said, "Lack of lawyers from own community had affected the Adivasi lives of Wayanad in many ways. More students getting exposure to legal matters is a solution for this." Radhika, hailing from Kallurkunnu colony, Valluvadi in Sulthan Bathery has now completed the second semester at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) in Kochi. She had secured 1,022 rank in the Scheduled Tribe category among the total 59,000 students who attended CLAT last year.