The first-year and second-year examinations of the Higher Secondary Equivalency course conducted by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority will begin on July 26. According to the authorities, 827 people between the age of 22 to 76 will appear for the examinations which will be held at five centres across Kottayam.

Kottayam District Coordinator of the Literacy Mission, V V Matthew, said the arrangements to conduct the examinations have been completed. A total of 245 out of 386 first-year candidates, and 284 out of 441 second-year candidates are women. Among those appearing for the exams, 195 belong to the Scheduled Castes, 12 are from Scheduled Tribes and nine are differently-abled.

Apart from government employees, Anganwadi workers and Kudumbashree workers, those working in other sectors are also appearing for the examinations. The Higher Secondary section of the Public Education Department is assigned the task of conducting the examination. The equivalency test will also be conducted under the existing grading system. Exams will be held from 10 am to 12:45 pm at the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Kottayam, St Berchmans Higher Secondary School in Changanassery, St. Michael's Higher Secondary School in Kaduthuruthy, Ponkunnam Varkey Memorial Higher Secondary School in Pampady, and St. Augustine's Higher Secondary School in Ramapuram.

A meeting chaired by the secretary of the Higher Secondary Examinations Department, attended by the Higher Secondary Regional Deputy Directors and the Chief Superintendents of the exam centres, reviewed the preparations in view of the exams.