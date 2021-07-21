Colleges in the four districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Mayiladuthurai, including Dr J Jayalalithaa University started during the AIADMK rule, will be merged with Annamalai University, which will be developed into an affiliated university, said Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Tuesday.

The minister said measures will be taken to develop Annamalai University into an affiliated university soon. The decision of merging colleges in four districts and JJ University into Annamalai University will ensure better functioning of the institutes economically as well as academically.

The move holds significance as earlier it was alleged by few AIADMK leaders that a concerted effort is being made by the DMK government to scuttle the formation of the J Jayalalithaa University in order to settle political scores.

However, Ponmudi said AIADMK had announced the university without creating the necessary infrastructure for it. “Neither funds were allocated nor registrar or any officials were appointed. The university existed only for namesake,” said Ponmudi.