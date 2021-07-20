Karnataka's Vivesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is set to reopen colleges operating under it from July 26. They will be implementing the combined method of online and offline teaching, a system an increasing number of institutions are adopting given the uncertain scenario with the pandemic. The choice of selecting the preferred mode rests with the student, on the condition that those who wish to take classes at their colleges have taken at least one jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university says that they have been vaccinating their staff and students since the end of June, and have also been collecting data on their students' vaccination status from across the state. 88.88 per cent of staff have been vaccinated, and 72.83 per cent of students have taken the jab too. All COVID-safety protocols will be duly followed, assured the university.

READ ALSO: VTU VC says miscommunication led to students being forced out of govt hostels: Students can stay till May 4

Examinations for a good number of subjects for the first semester had already been conducted before the second wave of the pandemic. The rest of the exams, along with the re-scheduled post-graduate exams will also be conducted in the just-released July/August exam period. The university has also said students sitting the even semester exams will attempt open choice question papers "to cope-up with the difficulties faced by the students" thanks to the pandemic. Viva-voce tests for internships, projects, and seminars will be conducted online.

The results of the even semesters of the programme, including the final semesters of the post-graduate and the B Arch programme will be processed according to the UGC, AICTE and state government guidelines, said the university.