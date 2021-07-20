The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said more than 2.11 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccines doses are still available with the States, UTs and private hospitals to be administered. This comes amid reports of vaccine shortages in districts like Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

More than 42.15 crore (42,15,43,730) vaccine doses have been provided to States, UTs so far, through all sources and a further 71,40,000 doses are in the pipeline, it further said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 40.02 crore doses. Over 2.11 crore (2,11,93,241) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs, and private hospitals.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, according to the ministry.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost, it further said.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, it added.