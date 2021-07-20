After much hullabaloo and speculations, a week ago, the National Testing Agency and the Ministry of Education had announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be held on September 12. The exam was originally scheduled to be held on August 1 and a large number of students and parents were seeking a postponement, considering the havoc that the second wave of COVID had created in the country.

But what do the students think about this? All seemed well and there wasn't much noise seeking postponement or cancellation for almost a week. However, now, a section of students are demanding that the exam be postponed at least until October. There have been predictions that the COVID third wave will peak in September in the country and the students say that this has escalated their worries. They also say that the exam's paper pattern too has changed and they require more time to prepare. The hashtag #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober is now trending on Twitter.

But this is only a section. The others seem quite content with the ministry's decision. "I am very happy with the government's decision. I do not want any more delays," said a student. Another student said, "The update by the NTA is so refreshing. This actually brought a lot of relaxation. The change in pattern is really good and that would benefit a lot of students from various boards. However, there would be a cutthroat competition."