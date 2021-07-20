A mutilated body of a 12-year-old boy has been recovered from a maize field in a Kasganj village in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. His torso was burnt with acid and his face crushed with a brick, according to an eyewitness account.

According to a villager, who had spotted the body, the child had injury marks all over the body. The boy had gone missing on Friday. The victim's family has alleged that the boy was killed by their distant relatives. Police said an FIR has been registered against three relatives and two unknown persons under section 359 (kidnapping) and section 302 (murder) of the IPC. One of the accused has been arrested. Police are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Sonkar, said, "Initial investigation revealed that the brother of the child's mother had earlier murdered his wife. The child was targeted by the deceased woman's relatives for revenge. The arrested accused is being interrogated to get more details. A special team has been constituted to arrest the other two accused."