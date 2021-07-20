The pandemic seems to have created a crowd of entrance exams of students, with the end of July and the beginning of August seeing a crammed schedule of tests, which the students claim, give them very little time to prepare, and put their futures in jeopardy.



Consider this. The JEE Main's third attempt is scheduled between July 20 and 25, followed quite hastily by the fourth session, scheduled between July 27 and August 2. The entrance test for Birla Institute of Technology (BITSAT) follows hot on the heels of the JEE exams from August 3 to 6. However, the case with the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Entrance Test (EAMCET) is even sinister. The EAMCET for AP is scheduled between August 4 to 10 and clashes directly with the BITSAT.

Consequently, students have been demanding to reschedule the exam so that they are able to attend both. A petition has been submitted to the TSEAMCET Convener Professor Govardhan to reschedule the EAMCET to August 4, 5, and 6 for engineering admission. The slot-booking for centres for BITSAT is on a first-come-first-serve basis and will end on July 21. The students have claimed that they might not be able to book favourable slots that can allow them to write both exams. And hence shifting the dates for the EAMCET might solve this conundrum.



Students had already put in demands for rescheduling the JEE Mains third and fourth sessions because of how jam-packed they were, giving students precious little time to prepare.