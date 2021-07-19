School of Business at UPES, Dehradun has introduced 4-year integrated BBA-MBA programmes, as the demand for skilled, talented, and knowledgeable MBA professionals continues to rise. The 4-year integrated programmes have been designed to be fast-tracked yet intensive and futuristic, aligned with the industry needs.

School of Business has introduced six new integrated programmes. The Integrated BBA – MBA programme offers four specialisations in: Marketing Management, Finance Management, Human Resource and Operations Management. The integrated B Com (Hons) - MBA programme has been launched with two specialisations being offered in E-commerce and Banking and Insurance.

Along with the core subjects and specialisations, higher number of minor electives and exploratory courses as choice from the other schools of the university has been added during the programme so that the student can identify his or her own pathway to become highly multidisciplinary. School of Business students can opt for exploratory minors such as artificial intelligence, digital marketing, digital transformation, start your start-up, business analytics, international business, family business and entrepreneurship and more.

Dr Githa Heggde, Dean, School of Business, UPES says, “For business management enthusiasts and organisations aiming to grow their businesses, MBA is the most sought-after degree. And why not? MBA education allows one to attain mastery over domain knowledge, solve business challenges, prepare for future scenarios and help companies prosper. It is a highly dynamic field where aspirants are expected to be multi-skilled. Whether you work in finance, technology, management, marketing, or manufacturing, the integrated MBA degree will open opportunities for greater career advancement.”

“Our education framework is designed to prepare future leaders. Specific training interventions all along the programme duration targeting cross-functional expertise are planned to enhance a students’ employability quotient. The value-added courses such as PEP (Personality Enhancement Programme), which provide foundational level workshops pertaining to communication, team collaboration, critical thinking and general soft skills go a long way in enriching the students’ knowledge and preparedness for successful industry leadership role,” adds Dr Githa Heggde.