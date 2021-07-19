The Tamil Nadu government suspended the management of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar College, Melaneelithanallur, after irregularities in appointments of professors came to the fore. It appointed the Joint Director of Higher Education Department, Tirunelveli Region, as a special officer for the college.

In an order issued by the Higher Education Department, its Principal Secretary D Karthikeyan said that this decision was taken based on a report submitted before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court by retired justice Hariparanthaman confirming irregularities in the appointment of 13 assistant professors.

The report also said that the college was being run by an unrecognised society. “The Tamil Nadu government had permitted the Tirunelveli Thevar Educational Society to run this college in 1969. However, the Melaneelithanallur Thevar Educational Society is running the college illegally.

There is even no proof for the merger of both societies. Also, the report submitted by Hariparanthaman revealed irregularities in the appointment of 13 assistant professors by the college management. Hence, the management was suspended for the next one year,” reads the GO.

The college was closed in February due to student unrest.