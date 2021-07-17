As many as 441 Kerala students will write SSLC exams in different centres in Dakshina Kannada on Monday. The district administration has made arrangements to take them to the examination centres from the inter-state borders and back. Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Malleswamy said out of 441 students 121 of them will arrive at inter-state border at Talapady from where they will be taken to their examination centres in KSRTC and private buses. They can travel in buses on that for free by showing their hall tickets. Private school buses will also be deployed for the purpose. If there is bus facility, SDMC will arrange private vehicles.The DDPI said that in order to ensure that students do not face any difficulty in writing exams, the students have been allocated examination centres that are within four kilometres of their houses. Since students are familiar in writing exams in OMR sheets, the department had recently conducted mock exam and also distributed model question papers to students.eom