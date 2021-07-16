HP India introduced new technology solutions to empower educators with digital tools that will unlock every student’s unique potential. With widespread switch from physical classrooms to online learning prevalent during the pandemic, HP's new digital learning solutions help education institutions in the transition to a digital learning environment and offer students 24/7 access to knowledge, courses, and collaborative resources. It will also enable schools to use a blended model for remote and classroom learning.

Through new technological innovations, HP focuses on addressing primary need gaps in the education system, and helps educators augment their teaching style through an insight-based tracking of academic progress of students. These solutions will enable students to consume knowledge in enjoyable ways and help them retain information more effectively.

To launch a learning service called HP School Coach, HP collaborated with Mirai Partners, a leading learning and development organisation. The solution helps schools and students improve their performance through high-impact digital learning, school governance, and literacy attainment. The programme's pedagogical transformative technologies will be integrated into school curricula.

The tool has been designed based on deep insights from school principals, teachers, senior leadership teams across the world for three decades and will assist in three critical areas: measuring and correcting age-appropriate literacy reading and comprehension for students in K-12 and adult students in vocational training, school quality assurance and improvement for state education ministries and schools and professional development on digital pedagogy around digital teaching and learning.

Announcing the initiative, Ketan Patel, MD, HP India Market, said “For the last 15 months, globally and in India, the education system has relied completely on technology. The growth of online learning has given rise to a hybrid learning model that is here to stay. To deliver an efficient, engaging and creative hybrid learning experience for students, access to the right devices and solutions is imperative. It is a privilege for all of us at HP to innovate and create technology solutions that help students and educators achieve their learning goals and transform the future of learning in India.”

Rajnish Gupta, Senior Director and Head Enterprise PC Sales, HP India said, “The pandemic has accelerated the need for an integrated digital approach that inspires students to learn with zest and enthusiasm. Educators must use innovative solutions to track student progress while helping them learn efficiently and effectively. HP School Coach and HP Classeasy solutions reiterate the role of technology in enabling growth and learning for students and educators. With customisable dashboards for teachers and schools, these technologies will allow for easy and seamless monitoring of progress. These technology products and innovations will go a long way in redefining classroom learning and instruction delivery in India.”