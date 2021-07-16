AIC – Great Lakes Balachandran Incubator (AGBI) established by Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai today announced the launch of a one-of-its-kind ‘B-Plan for You’ programme for young and aspiring entrepreneurs, including their alumni, and current students. Through the Atal Great Lakes Balachandran Incubator (AGBI) and the unique ‘B-Plan for You’ program, the management institute aspires to create ‘global-born’, ‘de-risked, investable ventures’ that address the severe bottlenecks identified in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India, namely opportunity start-up, internationalisation, high-growth, product innovation and start-up skills. The program is also aimed at mid-senior level managers (intrapreneurs), looking at creating a strong impact in their organisations.

AGBI’s ‘B-Plan for You’ is supported by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai. The program’s goal is to empower aspiring entrepreneurs to leverage emerging technologies like Augmented / Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Algorithmic Analytics, and Block Chain to drive platform-revolution and inclusive businesses. The objective of the ‘B-Plan for You' program is to give participants the core knowledge and hands-on experience they need to become intrapreneurs.

Speaking about the launch of the program Dr Bala V Balachandran, Founder, Chairman and Dean (Emeritus), Great Lakes and Director - AGBI said, “Entrepreneurship education has been proven to aid in the economic prosperity of our country. Through the launch of a unique program like ‘B-Plan for You’, the AGBI team looks forward to presenting and equipping the young entrepreneurs with intrapreneurship skills for an accelerated career at organisations that value innovation. We hope to guide and train young minds of our society who aim to start their own venture as a side hustle during such uncertain times while exceling at their current roles.”

Candidates in the ‘B-Plan for You’ programme will have the opportunity to learn from global leaders, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and investors, as well as use practical toolkits to transform their ideas from concepts to client-favourite businesses. Candidates will also receive one-on-one mentoring from start-up mentors for guided implementation of their learning and will be pitch ready in just eight weeks. Students will gain the confidence and expertise they need for their next entrepreneurial/ intrapreneurship step by building a real prototype and receiving certification from Great Lakes Institute of Management and AGBI.

The program will commence from August 9th 2021 and will have approximately 120 participants.