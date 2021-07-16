With board exams having been cancelled in West Bengal due to the COVID-19 situation, at par with several other states, students of Class 10 will soon be given scoresheets that have been prepared after taking into consideration their Class 9 result and internal assessment marks, a notification said on Friday.

Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, said in the notification that the marksheets will be released on July 20 following a press meet. "There will be no merit list this time. Class 10 (Madhyamik) candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to designated websites from 10 am on Tuesday," Ganguly said in the notification.

He had earlier said that experts, after discussions, have decided on an evaluation criterion, going by which 50 per cent marks will be derived from Class 9 annual exam result and the remaining 50 per cent from internal assessment. "Equal emphasis will be given on the Class 9 annual exam marks and the internal formative assessment score of every subject in Class 10," Ganguly had said. The date of birth and registration number of the candidate will have to be typed to access the scoresheet. Over 12 lakh students were slated to appear for the Class 10 examination this year.