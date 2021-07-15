The District Education Department has issued closure notices to 17 aided school managements as they have not functioned for a long time. The State government has decided to rationalise teacher posts in all the aided schools, and in this connection the DEO VS Subba Rao has appointed a total of 225 teams to inspect all the aided schools of the district in this regard. Each team comprises one Headmaster and two school assistants. These teams were ordered to submit their detailed reports to the DEO by July 15. Based on the reports, the department will take a decision on continuing the remaining aided schools.