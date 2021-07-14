The National Testing Agency (NTA) has brought about changes in the exam pattern of NEET-UG 2021. According to the previous setup, the test comprised 180 objective type questions with four options and a single correct answer from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology) to be answered on the specially designed machine-gradable sheet using a ballpoint pen. These are some of the changes in effect this year:

- The test pattern of NEET (UG)-2021 has two sections.

- Each subject will have two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions.

- Out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilisation of time will remain the same.

- The registration process for NEET-UG 2021 will be conducted from July 13 to August 6

- The admit card will be released three days prior to the conduct of the exam

- Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application forms from August 8 to August 12

- The last date of successful transaction of fee through credit/debit card/netbanking/UPI is August 7

- NEET UG will held on September 12

“To rationalise the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various school education boards, the NTA has taken the decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the four subjects,” NTA said in an official announcement.