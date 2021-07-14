The Tamil Nadu government's steps towards abolishing NEET are likely to gain momentum in the coming days since the high-level committee headed by retired Judge AK Rajan on Wednesday submitted its 165-page report and recommendations on the impact of NEET in medical admissions in Tamil Nadu, to Chief Minister MK Stalin. The committee submitted its report a day after the Madras High Court upheld the constitution of the committee in a petition filed by BJP State general secretary Karu Nagarajan.Answering queries of reporters at the secretariat, Justice AK Rajan said, "Most of the people who have given their views to the committee, said that the NEET is not needed for Tamil Nadu on various counts. We have given certain recommendations to the government. We can't reveal them to the media now. There are many issues like social justice, economical and legal issues etc. We have given a detailed report on the impact of the NEET on various spheres." Asked whether the committee has reiterated his view that the NEET case should be argued on the basis of the Tamil Nadu Admission in Professional Educational Institutions Act, 2006 which abolished all entrance examinations, Justice AK Rajan replied assertively.

Justice Rajan also said that he has been saying this for a long time. The admission of rural students before the introduction of NEET and its status after the introduction of NEET, etc. are part of our report. The views of all those who have submitted their representations to the committee were taken into consideration. "Some are of the view that NEET could be conducted only for this year and some others wished that NEET could be conducted for two years. Based on the data we gathered we have submitted the report and we did not express our individual views," Justice AK Rajan added. Based on the report of the AK Rajan Committee, the DMK government may move a resolution in the State Assembly seeking exemption for NEET in Tamil Nadu and send it to the Union Government as well as to the President. The government may also initiate other legal steps to abolish NEET based on this report. On Tuesday, welcoming the Madras HC verdict upholding the AK Rajan committee, the Chief Minister said, "Once the AK Rajan committee submits its report, the government would take next steps against the NEET continuously. Since the date for NEET has been notified, the students are in a situation to face the examination this year. It is indeed regrettable. However, we will definitely put a full stop to the NEET."

Abolishing NEET is one of the electoral promises of the DMK. Since this promise could not be kept this year after the DMK government assumed office, principal opposition party AIADMK and the BJP have been criticising the ruling party on this count.