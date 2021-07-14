After the second wave of the Covid pandemic weakened in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has decided to restart schools for class 11 and 12 students from July 26.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that from July 26, classes for students of classes 11 and 12 will start at fifty per cent capacity.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Chouhan said, "Covid is under control in the state, we are keeping an eye on the situation. All activities are being started. Preparations are afoot to deal with the third wave, taking utmost precautions. At the same time, due to the closure of schools and colleges, children are not able to study for a long time, as online and virtual classes cannot match the physical classes. Children are getting frustrated too. That is why we are starting the process of opening schools and colleges."