Kochi's first community FM radio station, Radio Kochi 90 FM, will be inaugurated at St Teresa's College on Friday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will be present to do the honours.

Licensed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Radio Kochi 90 FM will be headquartered at St Teresa's College. The community radio station will broadcast a wide spectrum of programmes that are informative as well as entertaining. "As a credible community media for development communication, Radio Kochi 90 FM aims to be a trusted source of information and ideas that will contribute to the development and strengthen the civic and cultural life of the communities we serve. Our vision is to be a vital and vibrant service that amplifies the voice of the people of Kochi," said Rev Sr Vinitha.

"The focus areas of the FM station will be coastal area management and significance, climate change, food security, environment and sustainability, disaster management, education, empowerment of women and children, health and nutrition or hygiene, energy management and sustainable energy, promotion of science and technology, promotion of arts and culture, skill development and livelihood and agriculture and farming," said Latha Nair R, head and dean of Research, Department of English and Centre for Research, St. Teresa's College and Deputy Director, Radio Kochi 90 FM.

Krishnakumar C K, who had previously served at various FM stations in different roles, is the station director of Radio Kochi 90 FM. Tania Lewis, who had worked with various FM stations will serve as the programme head of Radio Kochi 90 FM. Mayor M Anil Kumar will preside over the inuagural function while MP Hibi Eden, will deliver the keynote speech. Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University; Thomas George Muthoot, director, Muthoot Pappachan Group, R K Krishnakumar, former director, Tata Sons, Dr Sr Vinitha, manager, St Teresa's College and director, Radio Kochi 90 FM and Lizzy Mathew, principal, St Teresa's College will also be present on the occasion.