The exclusive educational channel run by Tamil Nadu government, Kalvi TV garnered more than two million views and over 46,000 subscribers on YouTube, in a year. The online traffic particularly increased this year after new subjects were introduced, say officials of the school education department.

After schools were shut due to COVID, the state introduced video lessons on Kalvi TV in the academic year 2020-21. The lessons are telecast in 30-minute video format from 5:30 am to 10:30 pm. As many as 34 videos are uploaded daily with lessons in both Tamil and English. Some videos also include sign language.

"This year, classes have been added for first and twelfth standard students. Last year, while class 1 was not included at all, class 12 students had recorded video channels. In this academic year, more people got to know about the channel and we have been receiving great response," said an official from the school education department. He said that this year particularly, lessons for class 9-12 students garnered more attention. "A major chunk of students still do not possess smartphones. Yet, the YouTube views have touched 2 million, which we ourselves did not anticipate. The views for TV channel are at least twice of this and in the future, we are also planning to introduce art-based classes," the official added.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Kalvi TV YouTube channel has viewers from Dubai, Sri Lanka, Singapore and the United States. The videos telecated on TV are uploaded on YouTube within 24 hours, enabling overseas viewers to access the content. Students say they are finding it very helpful. "Firstly, video lessons help us understand the subject better than online classes. Even in case we have a doubt, we can watch the content again on YouTube or attend the exclusive doubt clearing session on Saturday," said K Praveen, a Class 9 student. All the videos are verified by subject experts before being aired. Parents also said that this has been a huge help as they can view the videos in their free time after finishing their office work, and then explain the subject to students.