Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee will be the organising institute for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022. Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, has announced that the JAM 2022 examination will be conducted on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The JAM application portal will be open to aspiring candidates from August 30 to October 11, 2021.

— JAM 2022 will have 7 test papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH)

— A candidate can appear for either one or two test papers

— JAM 2022 is open to all nationals and there is no age restriction

— The JAM score is valid for only one year

— JAM score will also be used by other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, and IISERs for admission to their postgraduate programmes.

Speaking about JAM 2022, Professor Chaturvedi said, "JAM is a gateway for higher studies in sciences, mathematics, and economics. Over the years, students who entered IITs/IISc through JAM have assumed leadership positions in academia and the corporate world. I would like to encourage the eligible students to appear in this prestigious examination for an exciting career ahead.” IITs and IISc started conducting JAM from the academic year 2004-05.

The JAM 2022 examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) in ONLINE mode in various cities spread across the country. It is an entirely objective type test, with three questions’ styles: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The examination attracts more than 1 lakh aspirants every year.