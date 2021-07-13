SSLC students to write exam in 150 examination centres on July 19

Due to the pandemic, the SSLC examination will be held in the multiple-choice format on July 19 and 22 and all necessary preparations in this regard have been made, said ZP CEO M L Vaishali. Speaking at a preparatory meeting regarding SSLC examination held at DC's office in Shivamogga on Tuesday, she said that SSLC examination will be conducted as per the guidelines of the state government in 150 examination centres in the district. The officials were instructed to set up seating arrangement, allot special rooms and health check up counters according to standard operating procedures (SOP) released by the state government, she said.

She directed the DHO to set up health checking counters, arrange thermal scanners, pulse oximeters, and first aid boxes and to deploy health department staff at each examination centre. All centres have to be sanitised prior to and after each exam. The ASHAs and health workers should commence health check-ups from 8.30 am. All the students must wear masks and maintain a social distance of six feet or two meters inside and outside the exam centres. Only one student must be allowed to write exam at one desk and for one room a maximum of 12 students must be allowed.

Students are allowed to carry drinking water bottles and food to the centre. Transport facility is in place. The seating arrangement needs to be informed to the students beforehand to avoid crowds in front of the instruction board, she said. The CEO instructed the DHO to reserve one ambulance in all taluks. Vaishali said that students with any symptoms like cold, cough and oxygen level below 94 are made to write examinations in a separate room and will be provided with N95 masks. All teachers and staff must undergo thermal screening and will be tested for COVID-19 symptoms. They should wear masks compulsorily, she instructed. DDPI N M Ramesh said that a mock SSLC examination will be conducted on July 14 and 15 as per the guidelines given by the state government and it is not compulsory for students.

Those students who come forward voluntarily will be allowed to write mock examinations. A total of 3,967 staff have been deployed for the SSLC examination duty and have received their first dose of vaccination. Around 746 of them have received their second dose of vaccination. A total of 150 examination centres and 16 additional examination centres have been set up in the district.