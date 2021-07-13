The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the dates for its June term end exams. Scheduled to be held from August 3 to September 9, the exams will be conducted under stringent COVID protocols. They will be conducted in four phases. The announcement said that students might not be alloted their choice of centres, in some cases, in light of the pandemic, but relevant accommodations will be made. The exams will be conducted for all graduate, postgraduate, certificate and diploma courses in morning and evening sessions.

In further instructions on the website, the university warned students to maintain social distancing, wear proper masks to the centres, and maintain good hygiene. Given the looming threat of the third wave, which the Indian Medical Association termed "inevitable", the notification also mentioned that there was a possibility of any and all last-minute changes to the schedule. IGNOU assured that appropriate steps will be taken in such a scenario, and students are advised to stay in touch with their local centres. However, any request for change of date or centre by the students, will not be tolerated, the university said.

Hall tickets can be downloaded from IGNOU's website, and students must keep in mind to write the exam only in the language in which it is offered, the notice stated.