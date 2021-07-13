Time is running out. The JEE (Main) aspirants in the country have to rush to the NTA's website to register themselves, before the clock strikes five on Tuesday. The National Testing Agency, the government body responsible for conducting the entrance examination had previously extended the deadline for registration previously.

“Representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it. With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of Online Application Form by new candidates and withdrawal/ correction by the existing/ interested candidates for the exam,” said the official notice.

The exams are scheduled to be held from July 27 to August 2. However, a few days ago, the newly appointed Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan has a fresh storm to counter as JEE aspirants flooded his Twitter demanding changes in the schedule for the third and fourth sessions of the JEE Mains exam. The exams, which were originally slated to happen in April and May were postponed in light of the second wave of the pandemic.



