India reported 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in the past 118 days and 2,020 deaths, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. This is the 35th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,32,778 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,10,784 deaths so far. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 49,007 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 3,00,63,720 till date.

The Ministry said that a total of 38,14,67,646 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 40,65,862 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 43,40,58,138 samples have been tested up to July 11 for COVID-19. Of these 17,40,325 samples were tested on Sunday.

On July 6, India recorded 553 deaths - lowest since April 6. This was after May 23 when India saw a record fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours at the peak of the second wave.