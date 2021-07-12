Tedco School of Culinary Arts, a leading provider of culinary education in India, has collaborated with one of India’s finest and first certified bakery, pastry, and chocolate expert, Chef Sahil Mehta, to launch the 'French Patisserie Masterclass', a specially curated course which will be taught personally by Chef Sahil Mehta.

The new course will be taught to students where Chef Sahil will be sharing his skills and knowledge for the very first time. An intensive seven-month course taught over 450 hours at Tedco’s Connaught Place campus covering theory as well as practical knowledge, for the first four months. Upon completion, Tedco will give students an opportunity to embark on industrial training in either a 5-star hotel or a bakery kitchen for a period of three months. The students also have different opportunities of 3 or 6 month paid internships in the patisserie capital of the world, France.

The class size is kept maximum to 10 students per batch so that each student can get Sahil’s personal attention and their progress can be kept in check with a team of specialty chefs. The first intake is planned for September 2021.

Rahul Misra, Founder, Tedco School of Culinary Arts, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Sahil for this special course. Both of us share a passion and vision for nurturing future leaders in the bakery and pastry industry. With this specially curated course, students will be able to become experts by broadening their horizons, knowledge, and practical experience.” “I have been a part of many award functions and have won several awards in the past. But, now, I believe that these awards are not the benchmark of success for me and I would like to share this passion with others who share the same love for patisserie like me and want to make a successful career out of it’, said Chef Sahil Mehta.