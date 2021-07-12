Practically, an experiential learning app designed to make learning immersive and increase retention in STEM learning among students of class VI to XII, has inked an exclusive partnership with CSMA (CBSE School Management Association, Tamil Nadu) to provide high-quality education to more than 1 lakh students and 6,000 teachers from 300 member schools in Tamil Nadu.

This marks the expansion of Practically in the southern state of Karnataka after creating a niche in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Practically offers immersive content and learning experiences through its innovative Practically School Solution. The solution enables the teacher with capabilities like 3D visual content, life-like simulatons, augmented reality modules, NCERT solutions, test preparation, industry-first Scan Anything feature, tutoring platform and virtual classroom that help K-12 students grasp STEM concepts better. Practically will soon hit a milestone metric of 1 million MAU and plans to expand further across India beyond the recent foray into Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

CSMA is a forum of CBSE Schools Management in Tamil Nadu with 1,200 participating schools sharing and exchanging the best practices ensuring a clear and secure environment to the student community. Practically School Solution will be adopted at renowned CSMA member schools in each district namely KMC Public School in Tiruppur, Sri Sankara Vidyalaya school in Karur, Senthil Public School in Salem, Montford MHSS in Chennai, White Eagle Public School in Coimbatore and Global Public School in Sivaganga.

The Practically School Solution will enable teachers to conduct unlimited virtual classes from anywhere, any time and on any device. The Practically School Solution additionally offers features like reports, polls, analytics, assigning homework, etc. which assists the teacher to closely monitor the progress of each student. The solution offers teachers access to 3,000+ videos and 1,000+ simulations and Augmented Reality (AR) thus making the teaching process more convenient and engaging. A core team has been formed by Practically along with CSMA for seamless deployment of the solution.

Currently, over 350+ schools across India, especially in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and in the Middle East are using Practically to conduct online classes during the pandemic. While commenting on the expansion of Practically into Tamil Nadu, Ms. Charu Noheria, COO and Co-Founder, Practically, said, “After tremendous success in AP and Telangana, we are now expanding our footprints with the one-of-a-kind Practically School Solution in Tamil Nadu. We are pleased to associate with CSMA and will extend our immersive learning methods and practices to 300 member schools which will help teachers to create a world-class teaching environment and monitor the progress of each student meticulously. We aim to extend our solution to these 300 members schools of CSMA and more reference schools in a phased manner in the next 3 months.”

Recently, Practically tied up with Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) as the exclusive online learning partner to bring free access to Practically School Solution to over 2.5 lac teachers, 33 lac students across 10,000 schools covering all 33 districts in Telangana.