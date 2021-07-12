The NorthCap University today announced the appointment of Prof (Dr) Nupur Prakash as its Vice-Chancellor. In her role, she will head all academic schools and departments and chair the Board of Management, the Academic Council, and all other statutory bodies.

Prior to joining The NorthCap University, she served as the Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Principal of Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology and Dean, School of IT, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

She earned her Bachelor's in Electronics and Communication Engineering and Master's in Computer Science and Technology from IIT Roorkee, where she received the Chancellor's Medal. She did her PhD in artificial intelligence from Punjab University. She has published and presented more than 100 research papers and articles in national and international journals and conferences. She has been a strong propagator of STEM education for girls and has won many accolades including the 'Inspiring Women Edu-leader' in 2014, 22nd Devang Mehta Business School Award for 'Outstanding Contribution to Education' and several other laurels. With her sound technical background in technology, she will be at the forefront of driving innovation at The NorthCap University and facilitate its transformation to a digital-first university matching global standards.

Speaking to reporters, Prof Nupur Prakash said, "I am excited to be associated with an acclaimed institution which has a long tradition of academic excellence. I look forward to working with the talented and dedicated faculty and staff at The NorthCap University to steer the university towards greater excellence." Prof Nupur Prakash’s appointment comes on the backdrop of the university’s recent announcement of its tie-up with Arizona State University and Cintana Education. Welcoming her appointment, Prof Milind Padalkar, Pro-Chancellor, The NorthCap University said, "The education landscape is witnessing rapid changes as new technologies emerge, hybrid learning replaces offline learning, and policies such as NEP 2020 take effect to usher in internationalisation. Prof Nupur Prakash is a fine blend of scholarship and administrative expertise. She would strengthen the university’s leadership to take the university to greater heights."