The Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has started the registration process for admission to its undergraduate programmes from July 12. The interested candidates should fill the online application form on the official website of the university — aud.ac.in. The final date to submit the online application form is September 1.

The selection of students applying for the undergraduate programmes would be based on merit. The cut-off for the same will be issued when the CBSE and other boards release Class 12 results. The university will begin the registration process for postgraduate programmes by July end. The total number of seats on offer for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the year is 1,953.

Candidates will be needed to keep their scanned documents ready before starting the registration process. The list comprises valid email ID and mobile number, candidate’s scanned passport size photographs, scanned signature of the candidate, scanned copies of school certificates, digital/scanned copies of candidate’s ID proof, birth and residence proof, debit card/credit for application fee payment and category certificate’s scanned copies (if applicable).

Ambedkar University admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the university’s website at aud.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Admissions’ and then on ‘Online application form’

Step 3: Register as a new user, log in using the registered details

Step 4: Select the programme you wish to apply for and fill the application form

Step 5: Upload scans of photograph, signature and required documents. Make the payment

Step 6: Submit your application