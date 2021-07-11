The World University of Design hosted an artwork presentation by Naresh Kapuria at the university premises in Sonipat, Haryana. He was present along with art critic Qazi Raghib.



The artwork was themed around the relationship between the teacher and the student. Kapuria used burnt wood to depict the idea of how symbiotic a relationship between the professor and student is.



Dr Sanjay Gupta, who felicitated the celebrated artist, said, "Art can speak things that can’t always be said with words. Through his craft, Mr Kapuria has helped us teachers evoke and validate our emotions and prompted us to see the world from a different point of view. I thank him for sharing his work which will inspire many generations of artists."



Naresh Kapuria is a trendsetter for using a range of materials and found objects to create set designs, interactive performance art and exhibitions at various national and international cultural festivals. He is a multi-faceted artist by being a painter, sculptor, installation artist, designer, producer and curator.