The Indian School of Business, as part of its Leadership Summit 2021, conducted an online panel discussion on the topic 'Does India lack an effective opposition?'. Members of Parliament from Indian National Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Shiv Sena, Manish Tewari, Asaduddin Owaisi, Priyanka Chaturvedi respectively shared their views on the motion along with political commentator Dr Sanjaya Baru.



Priyanka Chaturvedi called on the need to keep aside ideological differences, bring opposition parties under one umbrella, and strengthen the Indian democratic set-up. Political analyst Dr Sanjaya spoke about the need and importance of strengthening the foundational framework of the Indian constitution and put aside ideological differences and work along with the structure and set-up of the country.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi called on opposition parties to work together and fight for what is right. Manish Tewari underlined the fact that coalitions have matured in the country over the years and will play a more important role in nation-building.