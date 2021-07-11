British Council has launched a new Spoken English online course for adults to learn how to communicate with confidence. It will deal with everything from basic and personal communication to workplace and public speaking.



The program will be fully guided by British Council teachers and combines online live classes with activity-based learning. The program is based on two modules which focus on presentation, interview, extempore, group discussion and conversation skills.



The course provides flexibility in learning options. The learner can select the number of hours and duration of the course based on their own needs. The participants will receive an e-certificate by the British Council on completion of the course. The pricing for one module is ₹8,900 while it is ₹17,100 for two modules.