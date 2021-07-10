Coimbatore school education department has directed aided schools in the district to mention that they add the term "aided school" on the board displaying their names in front of the schools without fail. According to the official sources in the school education department, as per norm, schools must mention their specific type in the name boards. The complaints received from the public alleges that a few aided schools did not mention that and are functioning like matriculation schools.

"The school education department has ordered aided schools to make their status clear, so that the public also can know that this is not a matriculation school. Officials have planned to inspect aided schools next week. If schools fail to comply with the order, an official notice will be sent for further departmental action," sources added.

Art Teacher Welfare association president SA Rajkumar welcomed this move and said, "As many as 74 government-aided schools are functioning in Coimbatore district, and most of them are in the city. Some aided schools in the city have been collecting additional education fees illegally from the parent similar to the private schools during admission time. Similarly, school managements are also not following students' reservation quota and are violating admission norms. As a result, underprivileged students are unable to join many government-aided schools." He also welcomed the move to inspect the schools for thorough compliance with this order.