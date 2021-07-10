The education department has extended the deadline for submitting CET applications to July 16. The earlier deadline was July 10.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan said that the decision had been taken at the request of many students and parents. The candidates who have claimed the special category reservation in the CET-2021 while submitting the online application form should submit their special category certificates in person at any one of the specified centres and the details of submission centres are mentioned on the KEA website along with the schedule.

"Last date for CET 2021 online application has been extended. The students, who have not registered to appear for CET 2021, can apply online up to 16-07-2021 and pay the fees up to 19-07-2021 to become eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2021," KEA said in its notification.