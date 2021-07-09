​Masks aren't usually meant to have a long life. Given the amount of time one spends in public these days, the simple blue disposable ones have a use-by date the second you strap them on.



Unless you're using this one. Sunandan Divatia School of Science (SDSOS), NMIMS University, has developed a mask that ensures protection from airborne human pathogens.



The unique mask is the brainchild of Dr Neetin Desai, Dean, SDSOS, along with his colleague, Dr Vrushali Joshi, Post-Doctoral Fellow at the college. The battery-operated mask is safe to use while using mobiles or headphones. The mask is equipped with four-layered cotton with a metallic mesh, which acts as an electrical filter.



During inhaling and exhaling, the pathogens coming in contact with the mask get neutralised instantly, ensuring complete protection to the user. The mask is reusable, self-sterilising, and environment-friendly. The battery lasts for more than six months if used with proper care and is replaceable. Priced at ₹800-1000, the mask is available online. It will be launched in the market from next week. The college claims that the technology substitutes for more than 240 regular masks.



The technology was transferred for commercialisation and marketing to Milton Group of Pharma Company Mumbai on June 21, in the presence of the Chancellor of NMIMS University, Amrishbhai Patel.